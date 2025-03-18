Ex-NHL defenseman Tomas Kloucek dead at 45 after skiing accident

Former NHL defenseman Tomas Kloucek has died following a skiing accident in Czechia.

Kloucek was 45.

Kloucek’s wife, Barbara Klouckova confirmed her husband’s death on Instagram Monday.

"Yesterday, after a grievous accident, my husband, my universe, my love, dad of our children and your friend Tomas Kloucek abandoned us forever," Klouckova wrote. "All of you who were around him deserve to know. Please respect our privacy and grief we are grappling with right now."

The NHL Alumni Association also released a statement on the tragic death.

"A defenceman, the New York Rangers selected Tomas with the 131st pick in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft after three seasons with his hometown HC Slavia Praha of the Czechia U20.

"We send our deepest condolences to Tomas’ friends, family, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

As mentioned, the Rangers drafted Kloucek in 1998, and he eventually broke into the league at age 20 for 43 games during the 2000-01 season. He scored one goal and dished out four assists that season.

The Rangers held a moment of silence for Kloucek before they took on the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Kloucek played 95 games from 2000-02 with the Rangers before he was dealt to the Nashville Predators before the 2002-03 campaign. But he played just three games that season due to a knee injury.

Kloucek ended up starting the 2003-04 season with the Predators before being dealt again, this time to the then-Atlanta Thrashers.

Through five NHL seasons (141 games), Kloucek totaled two goals and eight assists for 10 points. He would later return to his native Czechia after the 2006-07 season, where he continued to play with Slavia Praha, HC Zlin, Bili Tygri Liberec and Ocelari Trinec.

Kloucek would complete his career in France’s Ligue Magnus during the 2016-17 campaign.

