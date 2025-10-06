Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

Ex-NFL star Tony Romo needles refs during Broncos' win over Eagles

Broncos pulled off a stunning upset against the Eagles

Ryan Gaydos

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had the attention of NFL fans on Sunday when he criticized the officiating during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

There were at least two plays that stood out to Romo as he served as the color commentator for the CBS broadcasted game.

Bo Nix celebrates

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

With 8:41 left in the game, Broncos quarterback found tight end Evan Engram for a completion short of the first-down marker. A flag was thrown on the play and Engram was called for offensive pass interference.

"This is going to be a pick that I don’t think is correct," Romo said almost immediately after the flag was thrown. "I really don’t think this was actually a pick play. This is actually accidental because he runs a hitch route and they random run into each other. I would pick this one up if it was me. But if I’m an Eagles fan, I would say it’s 100% (right)."

Even with the penalty, Denver would march down the field and score a touchdown and take the lead with the 2-point conversion.

DRAKE MAYE LEADS PATRIOTS TO UPSET VICTORY OVER PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED BILLS

Tony Romo vs Vikings

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 1, 2016.  (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos got the ball back with 3:37 remaining in the game. Nix dropped back to pass and was immediately pressured by the Eagles’ defense. He threw the ball away with tight end Adam Trautman in the area, which wouldn’t have warranted an intentional grounding penalty call – or so fans thought.

The officiating crew decided to throw a flag for intentional grounding after all. As Romo, Jim Nantz and officiating analyst Gene Steratore debated the call, the officials picked up the flag thanks to replay assist. The call was changed to an incomplete pass.

"Just don’t tell us?" Romo said of the officials’ silence. "Not that big of a deal – just a huge deal."

It was those two calls that Romo appeared to be upset about. NFL fans turned their attention to the penultimate play of the game in which it appeared Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was interfered with while trying to make a catch on a throw from Jalen Hurts.

Tony Romo looks on

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 1, 2017. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

There was no flag thrown and the Broncos escaped with the victory.

