Controversial no-call in Eagles' loss to Broncos sends NFL fans into frenzy

The ending of the Denver Broncos’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday came under scrutiny over a call that officials didn’t make in the closing moments.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts targeted tight end Dallas Goedert near the goal line. Goedert had two Broncos defenders on him. It appeared that Broncos safety JL Skinner may have interfered with Goedert as he went to the ball. No flag was thrown on the play as the pass fell incomplete.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni threw his arms up in confusion as he pleaded for a flag to come out. But to no avail.

On the next play, Hurts threw a last-ditch Hail Mary into the end zone. It went off the hands of wide receiver DeVonta Smith and hit the ground.

The Broncos won the game, 21-17, and ended the Eagles’ winning streak. Denver moved to 3-2 and Philadelphia fell to 4-1. NFL fans were still looking around for the flag as the dust settled.

Philadelphia owned a 17-3 lead over Denver after a great touchdown pass from Hurts to Saquon Barkley that went 47 yards. It appeared the Eagles were going to take over the game from there, but the Broncos dug deep.

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins started the comeback with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to cap a 10-play, 64-yard drive. Then, Bo Nix found Evan Engram for an 11-yard touchdown pass to bring the deficit to one point. Broncos head coach Sean Payton called for a two-point conversion attempt and Nix executed it to perfection to take the lead.

Will Lutz added a field goal with 1:11 left and the Broncos’ defense put the finishing touches on the game. Denver outscored Philadelphia, 18-0, in the fourth quarter.

Nix was 24-of-39 with 242 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Dobbins ran for 79 yards on 20 carries with the score. Courtland Sutton had eight catches for 99 yards. Engram finished with four catches for 33 yards.

Hurts finished 23-of-38 with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns. Barkley and Goedert each had touchdown catches. Smith led the team with eight catches for 114 yards. A.J. Brown had five catches for 43 yards.