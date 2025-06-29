Ex-NFL star throws cold water on Shedeur Sanders' Browns starting QB hopes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh offered his take on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation as training camps are weeks away from opening.

The Browns selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft and added them to a roster that already included Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. It’s unclear who is the frontrunner to win the job. But Houshmandzadeh pointed out two players he believed were ahead in the competition.

"I was told from somebody that is in the building that ain’t a player, it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," the former Cincinnati Bengals star said on Friday on "Nightcap." "That’s what I was told. But now when you get the reports that Shedeur’s completing seven out of nine passes – is it against starters?

"Or is it against the threes and the fours, the guys that are going to get released? So it seems impressive when you see the graphic, but is it really if it’s not against the starters or guys that are going to be on the team?"

Flacco had success with the Browns in the past, but may not be the long-term answer that Cleveland is looking for. Pickett was relegated to a backup role last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after he started some games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and 2023.

Gabriel was a standout quarterback for the Oregon Ducks and other teams before the Browns selected him. Sanders’ draft slide lasted until the third day, when Cleveland selected him. However, Sanders has already had some issue with the law since getting to Cleveland.

There’s still a lot to be decided before the Browns begin their season against the Bengals.