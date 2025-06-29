Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Ex-NFL star throws cold water on Shedeur Sanders' Browns starting QB hopes

The Browns have 4 QBs in the running for starter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Would it be a mistake to start Kenny Pickett over Shedeur Sanders? | Speak Video

Would it be a mistake to start Kenny Pickett over Shedeur Sanders? | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson weighs in on whether it would be a mistake for the Cleveland Browns to start Kenny Pickett over rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh offered his take on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation as training camps are weeks away from opening.

The Browns selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft and added them to a roster that already included Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. It’s unclear who is the frontrunner to win the job. But Houshmandzadeh pointed out two players he believed were ahead in the competition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after breaking away for a big gain during practice, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"I was told from somebody that is in the building that ain’t a player, it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," the former Cincinnati Bengals star said on Friday on "Nightcap." "That’s what I was told. But now when you get the reports that Shedeur’s completing seven out of nine passes – is it against starters?

"Or is it against the threes and the fours, the guys that are going to get released? So it seems impressive when you see the graphic, but is it really if it’s not against the starters or guys that are going to be on the team?"

BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOSTS UNLOAD ON AARON RODGERS OVER FINAL NFL SEASON REVELATION

Flacco had success with the Browns in the past, but may not be the long-term answer that Cleveland is looking for. Pickett was relegated to a backup role last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after he started some games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and 2023.

Gabriel was a standout quarterback for the Oregon Ducks and other teams before the Browns selected him. Sanders’ draft slide lasted until the third day, when Cleveland selected him. However, Sanders has already had some issue with the law since getting to Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes a break during practice in Berea, Ohio, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There’s still a lot to be decided before the Browns begin their season against the Bengals.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.