Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman's MMA promotion inks crucial media rights deal

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman’s mixed martial arts promotion inked a media rights deal with ESPN Wednesday, a huge step forward for the company.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting’s multiyear agreement with ESPN will bring the company’s full fight schedule to fans in Latin America, the company said. ESPN will get exclusive regional rights to broadcast events in English, Spanish and Portuguese to countries in South America and the Caribbean.

"Since launching Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, our mission has been to build a platform for fighters and fans," Merriman said in a news release.

"Partnering with ESPN across Latin America is a major milestone for us. Latin America has some of the most passionate fight communities in the world. Showcasing our athletes through ESPN and Disney+ takes the Lights Out experience to an entirely new stage."

LXF 29 will be the first event aired as part of the deal. Pablo Caballero will battle Corvan Allen for the flyweight world title while Eduardo Alvarado will take on Shane Torres as part of the co-main event.

Merriman spoke to Fox News Digital last month about the growth of Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and what the focus will be in the future.

He made clear he’s not trying to compete with the likes of UFC.

"We never looked to compete. We’re creating. We don’t want to compete with the UFC. We don’t care," he said. "We know there’s other promotions and other organizations out there trying to compete with the UFC.

"In my opinion, I don’t think there will be anybody bigger than the UFC, and there’s a lot of promotions that are just trying to spend their way to the top with money. Just outspend their way and not (having success).

"We are (successful) because we’ve been more efficient, and we are an incubator. We’re not trying to compete with anybody. We’re a hub for this technology, this data and these great fights, and for guys to go into the UFC when they become champions for Lights Out Xtreme Fighting. That’s where we are."