Ex-NFL star RG3 says Angel Reese's 'inner circle' told him WNBA star 'hates' Caitlin Clark

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III claimed Thursday someone from Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s "inner circle" told him the WNBA forward "hates" Caitlin Clark.

Griffin wrote several paragraphs on social media, first coming to the defense of Reese after a racist image of her NBA 2K26 appeared. He said there was "no place for racism in the world" and that Reese "should never be called or depicted as a monkey"

He added that he was quiet about Reese because of the hate he and his family received over the most recent discourse in May after a contentious moment between the two WNBA stars.

"That will never be OK with me. I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other," he added. "People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right, and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.

"Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not. All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. Ever."

Reese appeared to respond to Griffin’s remarks in a separate post.

"lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," she wrote.

Reese’s mom also claimed Griffin was lying about talking with the basketball player’s inner circle."

"Whomever U say "called" U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef," she wrote. "Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here."

Griffin fired back.

"I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama," he wrote on X. "But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle.

"They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story. I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports. But I won’t pretend or lie just to protect feelings."

Griffin made the initial claim that Reese "hates" Clark after the Sky and Fever stars got into a heated skirmish in May.

Both Clark and Reese were named to the All-Star Game.