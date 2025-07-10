Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

'Jeopardy!' contestant mistakes Caitlin Clark for Paige Bueckers in awkward TV moment

Wednesday night's contestants also missed the mark on an NFL question

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses? Video

Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses?

FOX Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget? The ‘90s’ bounces back to the start of the WNBA, predicting that the league’s new star Caitlin Clark could help the league profit after three decades. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apparently, not everyone is familiar with Caitlin Clark’s game. 

The Indiana Fever star and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was mentioned during an episode of "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday night after a contestant whiffed on a question about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. 

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, #5, looks to shoot against Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen, #9, during the first half at Wintrust Arena on July 9, 2025.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, #5, looks to shoot against Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen, #9, during the first half at Wintrust Arena on July 9, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

"This UConn star had an intense Spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team and being picked first in the WNBA Draft," the hint for the question in the category "Sporty Stuff" read. 

The hint was even accompanied by a picture of Bueckers, but the contestant that responded incorrectly named Clark. 

The other two contests didn’t even attempt a guess before time ran out. 

Caitlin Clark rebound

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, rebounds the ball on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (IMAGN)

CAITLIN CLARK'S MUCH-ANTICIPATED RETURN FALLS FLAT AS FEVER SUFFER BLOWOUT LOSS TO VALKYRIES

Clark was the No. 1 overall draft pick – in the 2024 WNBA Draft – and also appeared in back-to-back national championships with the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling short both times to Angel Reese’s LSU and South Carolina, respectively. 

However, a question about the WNBA wasn’t the only sports topic that stumped Wednesday night’s contestants. 

Roger Goodell

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers on April 1, 2025. (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to what "number of points a team gets for a safety in the NFL," one contestant responded with three points, the second responded "What is one," before the final contest correctly answered with two points. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.