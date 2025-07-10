'Jeopardy!' contestant mistakes Caitlin Clark for Paige Bueckers in awkward TV moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apparently, not everyone is familiar with Caitlin Clark’s game.

The Indiana Fever star and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was mentioned during an episode of "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday night after a contestant whiffed on a question about Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers.

"This UConn star had an intense Spring in 2025, playing on her first national championship team and being picked first in the WNBA Draft," the hint for the question in the category "Sporty Stuff" read.

The hint was even accompanied by a picture of Bueckers, but the contestant that responded incorrectly named Clark.

The other two contests didn’t even attempt a guess before time ran out.

Clark was the No. 1 overall draft pick – in the 2024 WNBA Draft – and also appeared in back-to-back national championships with the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling short both times to Angel Reese’s LSU and South Carolina, respectively.

However, a question about the WNBA wasn’t the only sports topic that stumped Wednesday night’s contestants.

In response to what "number of points a team gets for a safety in the NFL," one contestant responded with three points, the second responded "What is one," before the final contest correctly answered with two points.