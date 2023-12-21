Ex-NFL star RG3 claps back at former Steelers player over racial bowl post: 'Stop saying stupid s---'

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III addressed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall’s racial bowl proposal, which had been the talk of the sports world this week.

Griffin put out a video on X pushing back on any notion of a "segregation bowl" because he does not want to go back to that time and joked that he would not be on the All-Black team anyway because of Patrick Mahomes.

He added there may even be a debate for him to join the All-White team because of a comment sports pundit Rob Parker made in 2012 and that he married a woman who is White.

"Dear Rashard Mendenhall," Griffin began, "Some people joke about how you fumbled in the Super Bowl. But they never got there. They’ll joke about how you have CTE. They may even spend hours putting together an All-White and an All-Black team and try to explain who would win.

"But what they won’t tell you is, this is the tweet of a dumba--. Don’t be a dumba--. These are prejudice, discriminatory, racial ideologies which set us back centuries. We don’t want to go back to the old times. I don’t want to participate in the segregation bowl.

"Probably wouldn’t even get a shot because Patrick Mahomes would be the quarterback of our team. Yes, he would be on OUR team. And by our team, I mean the All-Blacks because I know a lot of y’all like to joke about what team I’m on because of this guy (Parker) and because my wife is a beautiful Estonian queen.

"But the bottom line is – the third string All-Black team would beat the All-White time by two scores. But honestly, that’s not the point. The truth is that any person of any creed, any race, any color, any background or any gender can give their analysis on football. And give their opinion. It doesn’t mean they’re right. But you also don’t have to listen. So Rashard, don’t be a dumba--. And stop staying stupid s---. … Hey, but also when is this game?"

Mendenhall wrote on X on Monday that he was sick of "average white guys commenting on football" and proposed that the Pro Bowl should be segregated between the Black and White stars of the NFL.

"I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat," he wrote.

Hours later, he tried to play the victim.

"Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game. We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone."

