Ex-NFL star JJ Watt debuts new hairstyle for commentating debut

J.J. Watt has been busy since he retired from the NFL after the 2022 season.

He joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst and became a minority investor in Burnley FC, which earned a promotion to the Premier League. On Sunday, Watt made his debut in the booth for CBS.

NFL fans immediately noticed that something was different about Watt. He switched up his haircut during the year, departing from the famous crew cut he sported his entire playing career. CBS Sports called it "feathered and lethal."

He was on the call with Ian Eagle for a game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt’s brother, T.J., plays for the Steelers.

CBS announced that Watt would be a color commentator for games starting in the 2025 season.

"There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL," he said in a statement earlier this year. "I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy."

Watt played 12 years in the NFL between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He had 114.5 sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year three times.