Colts' Cam Bynum breaks out bizarre celebration after interception vs Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum has been known for his elaborate celebrations after making key plays during his games and he went viral in his first game of the season.

Bynum intercepted a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter of their matchup on Sunday afternoon. Bynum ran toward his end zone and began to flail around.

The celebration caught the attention of the NFL world.

Bynum spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He joined the Colts in the offseason. He had three interceptions in 17 games in 2024. He also had 10 pass breakups. It was the best season he’s had since he entered the NFL in 2021.

Last year, he emulated Australian breaker known as Raygun who had a wild routine during the 2024 Summer Olympics. He appeared at the NFL Honors to help recreate Terry Crews’ dance from the movie "White Chicks."

Byrum spoke about the elaborate celebrations during the 2024 season.

"The energy when you make plays, you really earn the right to do funny things, goofy things, and that's really what drives us, being able to have that joy playing and having fun with your teammates," Bynum said, via the Vikings’ website. "What better way to have fun than making plays and being able to celebrate it with your guys?"

The Colts and Dolphins both finished the season 8-9.