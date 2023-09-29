Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Ex-NFL star hopes Travis Kelce is 'cool with people being in his business 24/7' amid Taylor Swift rumors

Swift is reportedly set to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play the Jets at MetLife Stadium

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Hannity: I hate people hating on Taylor Swift Video

Hannity: I hate people hating on Taylor Swift

FOX News host Sean Hannity and FOX News Radio host Jimmy Failla discuss the swirling rumors around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors have swirled over the last week after the pop superstar watched the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his team defeat the Chicago Bears from high above Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Since then, the noise between the two has gotten even louder. Swift was reportedly spotted hanging around Kelce at a restaurant after the game, and she also may appear at the Chiefs’ next game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Bears game

Taylor Swift watches the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Former NFL star Jevon Kearse was with the Philadelphia Eagles as the lives of celebrities and athletes became more out in the open with the height of blogs and social media. Kearse told Fox News Digital he preferred that his life is private.

"If I’m outside of football, I like to not worry about paparazzi taking pictures of me and posting them and whatnot," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I guess he knows what he’s getting himself into." 

EX-FLORIDA STAR JEVON KEARSE TEAMS UP WITH PREMIUM UNDERWEAR BRAND TO HELP LAUNCH NIL GROUP

Jevon Kearse in 2007

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jevon Kearse takes a drink during practice at Eagles Camp in Lehigh, Pennsylvania, on, Aug. 1, 2007. (Krissy Krummenacker/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

"Hopefully, they’re both happy, but a lot of that stuff is gonna come with that. And we’re gonna see if he’s really cool with people being in his business 24/7, and then time will tell," said Kearse.

There will certainly be a bigger buzz around the Meadowlands, and it’s not because they’re going to see quarterback Zach Wilson try to figure out his place in the Jets’ offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs and the Jets are set to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.