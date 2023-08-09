Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Ex-NFL star Henry Ruggs III sentenced in deadly drunken driving incident

Ruggs was with the Las Vegas Raiders at the time of the crash

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NFL star Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for his role in a DUI crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog in 2021 and ended his short tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ruggs, 24, could be up for parole in three years. As part of a plea agreement, Ruggs pleaded guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death as well as one count of misdemeanor manslaughter.

Henry Ruggs in May 2023

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on May 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A Clark County judge told Ruggs it was one of the more tragic cases she’s seen in her career.

Tinta Tintor was killed in the crash. Ruggs issued an apology to her family in the courtroom.

"I sincerely apologize," Ruggs said, via FOX 5 Vegas. "I have no excuse."

Henry Ruggs crash

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department crime scene investigator stands next to a Chevrolet Corvette involved in an accident on Nov. 2, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ruggs added that his behavior was "not a true reflection" of who he is.

Ruggs, who was the Raiders’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was driving 156 mph in his Corvette, police say, when he crashed into Tintor’s Toyota RAV4. Her gas tank ruptured due to the crash, and it resulted in her death as well as the death of her golden retriever, Max.

When taken to the hospital for his own injuries, Ruggs’ blood-alcohol content measured at 0.161, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Ruggs in 2021

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before the Chicago Bears game, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was also in Ruggs’ Corvette at the time of the crash, suffered injuries as well.

