Ex-NFL star Henry Ruggs III sentenced in deadly drunken driving incident

Former NFL star Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for his role in a DUI crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog in 2021 and ended his short tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ruggs, 24, could be up for parole in three years. As part of a plea agreement, Ruggs pleaded guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death as well as one count of misdemeanor manslaughter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Clark County judge told Ruggs it was one of the more tragic cases she’s seen in her career.

Tinta Tintor was killed in the crash. Ruggs issued an apology to her family in the courtroom.

"I sincerely apologize," Ruggs said, via FOX 5 Vegas. "I have no excuse."

VIKINGS' KIRK COUSINS DECRIES NATIONAL NEWS AS 'TOXIC,' ENJOYS 'SOMEWHAT PURE' LOCAL COVERAGE

Ruggs added that his behavior was "not a true reflection" of who he is.

Ruggs, who was the Raiders’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was driving 156 mph in his Corvette, police say, when he crashed into Tintor’s Toyota RAV4. Her gas tank ruptured due to the crash, and it resulted in her death as well as the death of her golden retriever, Max.

When taken to the hospital for his own injuries, Ruggs’ blood-alcohol content measured at 0.161, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was also in Ruggs’ Corvette at the time of the crash, suffered injuries as well.