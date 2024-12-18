Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Ex-NFL star Cam Newton explains why he 'always went to strip clubs for guys'

Newton made the comments on an episode of the 'Funky Friday' podcast.

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One-time NFL MVP Cam Newton admitted having taken part in a night or two at a strip club in the past like thousands of other men across the United States.

No problem.

However, he raised eyebrows about the reason behind going to the clubs. He said in a recent interview he was going there to compete with some of the other men there and not so much the female dancers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cam Newton in 2022

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, #1, on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Jan 2, 2022 in New Orleans. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

"I never went to a strip club for women," he said in the latest episode of the "Funky Friday" podcast. "I always went to strip clubs for guys.

"I'm a competitor. I wasn't gonna spend no money if I didn't see nobody else spending no money. As soon as I see somebody thinking that they've got money... ‘OK you spending five? I’mma spend six. If you gonna spend 10, I’mma spend 15.’ We're gonna have a rain off.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS NFL POWER RANKINGS AFTER WEEK 15 OF THE 2024 SEASON

Cam Newton vs Cardinals

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton yells "I'm back!" after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in a game in 2021. (Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"So that's my whole thing, I don't go to strip clubs for chicks even though I want decoration. I was a competitor and still am a competitor to think like, ‘N---- you think you've got it, but you don't got it. That 15 you making, I’mma spend my 15 and I’mma make it back easy.’ It ain’t nothing."

Newton played 11 years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

He won the NFL MVP award in 2015 as he led Carolina to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. The Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos that season.

Cam Newton at the national title game

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton watches a game between the Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec 16, 2023 in Atlanta. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season. He has 32,382 passing yards, 194 passing touchdowns, 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.