Ex-NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes comes to defense of Tim Tebow's potential NFL return

Former NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes came to the defense of Tim Tebow on Tuesday as it was reported the Jacksonville Jaguars were planning on signing the former quarterback to a one-year deal.

Tebow worked out with the Jaguars at the tight end position. Many were upset with the notion that Tebow was getting another chance after having been out of the league since the end of the 2012 season. But Spikes, who played with Tebow at the University of Florida, was having none of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills pass rusher explained why he believed in Tebow’s ability.

He added: "I’m gonna call Urb and see if i can get a job as the head Equipment Manager for the jaguars lol. So y’all can stop pulling this race bulls—t! This ain’t that. It’s all about their relationship built people."

STEELERS' DEVIN BUSH HAS TIM TEBOW IN HIS SIGHTS AS FORMER QB APPEARS TO BE NEARING DEAL WITH NEW TEAM

Tebow has not appeared in a professional football game since 2012 with the New York Jets. He briefly signed with the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before stepping away from football.

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the New York Mets organization but failed to make the major league roster. The career change from football to baseball started out in the Arizona Fall League, and Tebow made it all the way to Triple-A, the top tier of minor league baseball. Injuries cut his baseball career short.

Tebow said late last year he would still pursue his baseball dream but formally announced his retirement in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday the team would be making a decision on Tebow soon.