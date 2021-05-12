Steelers' Devin Bush has Tim Tebow in his sights as former QB appears to be nearing deal with new team

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have the Jacksonville Jaguars on their schedule during the 2021 season, but linebacker Devin Bush is keeping a close eye on the team’s reported interest in Tim Tebow.

Bush was among the chorus who wondered why Tebow was on the verge of getting a job before former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The Jaguars are reportedly planning on signing Tebow to a one-year contract and play him at the tight end position, which is a need for the team.

"Tebow got a job before kaepernick. Wait til we play Jacksonville," he wrote on Twitter.

Bush added: "Btw has nothing to do with the whole race, protest thing. Just competitor vs competitor."

Bush’s former teammate Steven Nelson predicted Tebow would make the Pro Bowl and the pass-rusher responded with a few laughing emojis.

Tebow has not appeared in a professional football game since 2012 with the New York Jets. He briefly signed with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before stepping away from football.

Tebow played in 35 games in the NFL. He won one playoff game with the Denver Broncos. He had 2,422 career passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He also had 989 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over the course of his career.

From 2016 to 2019, he played in the New York Mets organization but failed to make the major league roster. The career change from football to baseball started out in the Arizona Fall League, and Tebow made it all the way to Triple-A, the top tier of minor league baseball. Injuries cut his baseball career short.

Tebow said late last year he would still pursue his baseball dream but formally announced his retirement in February.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday the team would be making a decision on Tebow soon.