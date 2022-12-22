Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest posts cryptic message following assault arrest

McGinest was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged assault at a popular Los Angeles restaurant

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL star Willie McGinest has broken his silence on social media after being arrested for assault in Los Angeles on Monday. 

The longtime New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to post a cryptic message following his arrest.

Buffalo Bills offennsive lineman Jason Peters, left, makes a block on defender Willie McGinest, right, during a game against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Dec. 11, 2005. New England won the game 35-7. 

Buffalo Bills offennsive lineman Jason Peters, left, makes a block on defender Willie McGinest, right, during a game against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Dec. 11, 2005. New England won the game 35-7.  (Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary)

"Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "The truth will prevail." 

McGinest, 51, was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.

According to FOX 11, McGinest turned himself in to police in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks. 

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, left, against the New England Patriots Willie McGinest at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 27, 2005. The Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-16.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, left, against the New England Patriots Willie McGinest at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 27, 2005. The Chiefs beat the Patriots 26-16. (Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Video obtained by TMZ Sports showed the alleged altercation involving McGinest at a West Hollywood restaurant on Dec. 9. He can be seen in the video punching a man in the face and later attacking him with a bottle. 

The fight, involving McGinest and several other unidentified men, is later broken up, and McGinest can be seen discarding the bottle and walking away. 

His bail was set to $30,000. He was released on Tuesday. 

New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest on the sideline during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Dec. 11, 2005. New England won the game 35-7. 

New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest on the sideline during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Dec. 11, 2005. New England won the game 35-7.  (Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary)

McGinest spent the majority of his 15-year career in New England, earning two Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl championships. The NFL Network told Pro Football Talk on Monday that McGinest will be suspended as an analyst pending an investigation into the charges brought against him. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.