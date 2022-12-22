Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest posts cryptic message following assault arrest

Former NFL star Willie McGinest has broken his silence on social media after being arrested for assault in Los Angeles on Monday.

The longtime New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to post a cryptic message following his arrest.

"Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "The truth will prevail."

EX-NFL GREAT WILLIE MCGINEST ARRESTED FOR FELONY ASSAULT, POLICE SAY

McGinest, 51, was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, a spokesperson with the department told Fox News Digital.

According to FOX 11, McGinest turned himself in to police in connection with an assault that allegedly occurred within the past two weeks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video obtained by TMZ Sports showed the alleged altercation involving McGinest at a West Hollywood restaurant on Dec. 9. He can be seen in the video punching a man in the face and later attacking him with a bottle.

The fight, involving McGinest and several other unidentified men, is later broken up, and McGinest can be seen discarding the bottle and walking away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His bail was set to $30,000. He was released on Tuesday.

McGinest spent the majority of his 15-year career in New England, earning two Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl championships. The NFL Network told Pro Football Talk on Monday that McGinest will be suspended as an analyst pending an investigation into the charges brought against him.