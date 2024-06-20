Ex-NBA star Nate Robinson sounds alarm on health issue: 'I want to stay alive'

Nate Robinson, who played in the NBA for several years and won three dunk contests, sounded the alarm in a recent interview about how dire his health situation is.

Robinson revealed in April he was in need of a kidney transplant. He has been dealing with kidney failure for several years.

However, the 40-year-old told Men’s Health in an interview published Tuesday he may die if he does not receive the donation.

"I gotta stick around. I want to stay alive for the next 40 years: be a grandpa, see my kids’ kids, take them to the gym, tell them the stories of when I was in the NBA around ’Bron and Kob’ and all these guys. I gotta fight for it," he told the magazine.

Robinson said he has had "dreams" of getting the donor, but rather than inspiring him, he said it is scary because then he starts to think about the process that comes next.

"… We both got to go under the knife, and a lot of people don’t make it," Robinson said. "I would hate for somebody to give me that kidney and die to go through this. That would hurt me so much. For someone to have to die for me to live.

"I don’t know if I’m ready for it. In my dreams, my family members give me a kidney, and they all ended up passing away. That kind of f---ed with me."

Ever the fighter, Robinson has gotten back into the gym on days he feels comfortable. He has also been on a strict diet.

"I’m gonna be a testimony to somebody," he added. "My story doesn’t end here."

During a 2022 interview with Playmaker, Robinson revealed that in 2006 he learned high blood pressure had negatively affected his kidneys. Robinson was playing for the New York Knicks at the time.

He told Men’s Health that a bad case of COVID exacerbated his situation.

He earned the slam dunk contest crown in 2006, 2009 and 2010. He played for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2015-16 season and later spent time in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, the G League's Delaware 87ers, and Guaros de Lara in Venezuela.

