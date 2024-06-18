Oakland elementary school garden, funded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry, vandalized

A garden at an elementary school that was funded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry was found vandalized earlier this week.

Staff at Global Family Elementary School in Oakland discovered the garden was destroyed on Monday.

The irrigation system had been ripped out, wooden benches were broken, and planters were torn apart, among other damages.

"It's going to take a lot of time, effort, and resources to repair the school's garden and return it to its previous pristine condition," the Oakland Unified School District said in news release Tuesday. "It's unfortunate that anyone would think that causing this kind of damage anywhere would be fun, funny, or a good idea. It only served to hurt the students and staff at the school."

The Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation helped make the garden during the 2022-23 school year. The foundation was founded in 2019.

"When we launched Eat. Learn. Play. in 2019, we saw the tremendous need that existed in our adopted hometown of Oakland and set out to use our platform and resources to work to unlock the full potential of the kids in our community," the husband and wife say on the foundation's site.

School was not in session, so students did not see the garden get destroyed.

The school is less than three miles away from Oracle Arena, the former home of Curry's Golden State Warriors. The organization has since moved across the bay to San Francisco at the Chase Center.

The Currys welcomed their fourth child, and second son, last month. Caius Chai Curry was born on May 11, one day before Mother's Day.

Their first daughter, Riley, was born in 2012, and they welcomed a second daughter, Ryan, three years later. In 2018, their first son, Canon, was born.

The four-time NBA champ and Ayesha got married in 2011, having known each other since the two were teenagers. They met at their church while growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Stephen's father, Dell, played for the Hornets.

Curry's Warriors missed the playoffs this season after getting eliminated in the play-in tournament. They won the NBA title in 2022, which was Curry's fourth.