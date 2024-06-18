Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Oakland elementary school garden, funded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry, vandalized

The garden was built in the 2022-23 school year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A garden at an elementary school that was funded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry was found vandalized earlier this week.

Staff at Global Family Elementary School in Oakland discovered the garden was destroyed on Monday.

The irrigation system had been ripped out, wooden benches were broken, and planters were torn apart, among other damages.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steph and Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the launch of Stephen &amp; Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. New Movement while visiting Lockwood STEAM Academy on Sept. 6, 2023 in Oakland, California.  (Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

"It's going to take a lot of time, effort, and resources to repair the school's garden and return it to its previous pristine condition," the Oakland Unified School District said in news release Tuesday. "It's unfortunate that anyone would think that causing this kind of damage anywhere would be fun, funny, or a good idea. It only served to hurt the students and staff at the school."

The Currys' Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation helped make the garden during the 2022-23 school year. The foundation was founded in 2019.

"When we launched Eat. Learn. Play. in 2019, we saw the tremendous need that existed in our adopted hometown of Oakland and set out to use our platform and resources to work to unlock the full potential of the kids in our community," the husband and wife say on the foundation's site.

School was not in session, so students did not see the garden get destroyed.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

CELTICS STAR JAYSON TATUM TAKES SHOT AT CRITICS AFTER NBA FINALS VICTORY: ‘WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW?’

The school is less than three miles away from Oracle Arena, the former home of Curry's Golden State Warriors. The organization has since moved across the bay to San Francisco at the Chase Center.

The Currys welcomed their fourth child, and second son, last month. Caius Chai Curry was born on May 11, one day before Mother's Day.

Their first daughter, Riley, was born in 2012, and they welcomed a second daughter, Ryan, three years later. In 2018, their first son, Canon, was born.

The four-time NBA champ and Ayesha got married in 2011, having known each other since the two were teenagers. They met at their church while growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Stephen's father, Dell, played for the Hornets.

Ayesha and Steph high-five

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the launch of Stephen &amp; Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. New Movement while visiting Lockwood STEAM Academy on Sept. 6, 2023 in Oakland, California.  (Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Curry's Warriors missed the playoffs this season after getting eliminated in the play-in tournament. They won the NBA title in 2022, which was Curry's fourth.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.