Ex-NBA star Austin Carr takes swipe at Trump while congratulating Cavs All-Stars

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Austin Carr took a swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday as he congratulated some of the team’s players for making the All-Star Game.

Carr, who serves as a TV analyst for the team, took his swipe in a post on X.

"Cavs have three all star, congrats, well deserved GO CAVS #ImpeachTrumpNOW" he wrote in the now deleted post.

The 76-year-old known as "Mr. Cavalier" did not specify why he wanted to impeach the president, but later tried to explain what happened in a follow-up post.

Trump addressed reporters from the White House briefing room earlier in the day after nearly 70 people were presumed dead when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

He set his sights on DEI standards at the Federal Aviation Administration and highlighted efforts by the Biden administration to lower aviation standards, though he acknowledged that the cause of Wednesday night's crash has yet to be determined.

"We must have only the highest standards for those who work in our aviation system," Trump said. "Only the highest aptitude — you have to be the highest intellect — and psychologically superior people, were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers.

"We have to have our smartest people. It doesn't matter what they look like, how they speak, who they are. What matters is intellect, talent. The word 'talent.' They have to be talented geniuses," he continued. "We can't have regular people doing that job. They won't be able to do it."

Trump later attributed the crash to a "confluence of bad decisions that were made."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.