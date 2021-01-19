Ex-NBA player Delonte West working at same rehab facility he received treatment at: report

Ex-NBA player Delonte West is reportedly working at the same rehab center in Florida where he previously received treatment after getting help from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban last fall.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard is working at the Rebound Therapy Center in Florida, months after he was pictured begging for money on a street in Dallas looking thin and in poor health, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cuban picked West, who was homeless at the time, up at a gas station in September and later helped to get him into the rehab facility. He also helped reunite him with his mother, Delphina Addison, after being estranged from his family for sometime.

According to The Athletic, who first reported the news of West’s employment, Cuban has since remained in close contact with Addison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game over eight seasons in the NBA. In addition to playing for the Cavs, West also played for the Boston Celtics and one season with the Mavericks from 2011-12.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, something he publicly discussed while still in the league.