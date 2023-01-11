Ex-Falcons coach slams Texans over Lovie Smith firing: 'Everybody wants instant gratification in the NFL'

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith gave a grave warning for any potential Lovie Smith replacement this week, suggesting the Houston Texans seemingly have an organizational issue, not a coaching issue.

Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday after just one season in which he led the Texans to 3-13-1 record. While serving as defensive coordinator, Smith was given the head coaching position after first-year coach David Culley was let go following a 4-13 season.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair released a statement immediately after, stating that the organization is still "committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success," but according to one former coach, the problem plaguing the Texans isn’t a coaching issue.

"It's impossible [rebuilding a franchise in one season]," Mike Smith, who coached the Falcons from 2008 to 2014, said on Sportskeeda's "The BallFather Podcast."

"I know everybody wants instant gratification in the NFL. And I know we're going to get a little bit more in-depth into that here later on talking about the coaches, but it just blows my mind that there's been two one-and-dones in the same organization."

He continued, "You know, that just speaks volumes of what's happening at the very top of the organization. There's no doubt about it. I mean, you can't say anything else about why it's going on."

The Texans could also stand to lose wide receiver Brandin Cooks who spoke out this week against another rebuilding season, indicating he has no desire to be a part of one.

"My mind’s not there," he said. "I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks. That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

The Texans have faced criticism since Lovie Smith’s firing. Both Smith and Culley were working with rosters devoid of stars and lacking much established talent. They also had to contend with an inexperienced young quarterback in Davis Mills with Deshaun Watson sitting out last season before eventually being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

"We’re going to try to make sound decisions. We’re going to try to make better decisions. And that’s the only way we’re going to move this organization forward. I think that’s the most important thing," general manager Nick Caserio said.

