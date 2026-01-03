Ex-ESPN star Keith Olbermann calls for impeachment of Trump over Venezuela strikes that captured Maduro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann called for President Donald Trump's impeachment on Saturday following a U.S. "large scale strike" against Venezuela that targeted the country’s strongman leader, Nicolás Maduro.

Olbermann, an outspoken critic of Trump, took to social media shortly after Trump confirmed that the Venezuelan president and his wife were taken into custody.

"Trump has now endangered every man, woman, and child in this nation by his insane and illegal personal war against Venezuela," he said in a post on X. "He must be impeached and removed from office immediately."

Olbermann’s remarks are similar to those of several House Democrats who accused Trump of breaking with the U.S. Constitution in green-lighting the strikes.

The U.S. military conducted surprise strikes in Venezuela overnight Saturday. According to The Associated Press, at least seven explosions could be heard in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas and low-flying aircraft were seen flying over the city at about 2 a.m. local time.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump confirmed in a Truth Social post.

The Venezuelan government said in a statement that "the civilian and military localities of the city of Caracas, capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira" were impacted by the attack.

The statement also accused the U.S. of committing a "very serious military aggression" against Venezuela and carrying out "imperialist aggression."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Saturday that Maduro and his wife had been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz and Lucas Y. Tomlinson contributed to this report.