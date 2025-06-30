Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Miami Dolphins

Ex-Dolphins star slams team over blockbuster trade with Steelers

Dolphins traded Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert ripped his former team after they traded Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Mostert unleashed his "hot take" on social media as reports trickled in about the trade. Smith and Jalen Ramsey were dealt to the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Draft picks were also involved in the deal.

Raheem Mostert vs Jaguars

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sept. 8, 2024. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like s---. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!" Mostert wrote.

Mostert played with the Dolphins from 2022 to 2024. He put together a Pro Bowl season in 2023 when he ran for 1,012 yards and an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns. However, the 2024 season was marred with injuries, and he only rushed for 278 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He signed with the Raiders in the offseason, joining a roster with Geno Smith as the team’s quarterback and Brock Bowers as one of the primary targets. Mostert is set to be in a backfield with rookie Ashton Jeanty.

Jonnu Smith vs Raiders

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith celebrates a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov. 17, 2024. (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

Smith is a veteran tight end who is now set to play with his fourth team in four years and fifth team over the course of nine years.

He earned a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his career in 2024. He had 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers either were career highs or tied career highs.

Raheem Mostert at Raiders camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert prepares for a drill during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada, June 10, 2025. (Candice Ward-Imagn Images)

Miami was 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in two years.

