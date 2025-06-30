Ex-Dolphins star slams team over blockbuster trade with Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert ripped his former team after they traded Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Mostert unleashed his "hot take" on social media as reports trickled in about the trade. Smith and Jalen Ramsey were dealt to the Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Draft picks were also involved in the deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like s---. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!" Mostert wrote.

Mostert played with the Dolphins from 2022 to 2024. He put together a Pro Bowl season in 2023 when he ran for 1,012 yards and an NFL-leading 18 touchdowns. However, the 2024 season was marred with injuries, and he only rushed for 278 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He signed with the Raiders in the offseason, joining a roster with Geno Smith as the team’s quarterback and Brock Bowers as one of the primary targets. Mostert is set to be in a backfield with rookie Ashton Jeanty.

EX-NFL STAR THROWS COLD WATER ON SHEDEUR SANDERS' BROWNS STARTING QB HOPES

Smith is a veteran tight end who is now set to play with his fourth team in four years and fifth team over the course of nine years.

He earned a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his career in 2024. He had 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those numbers either were career highs or tied career highs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami was 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time in two years.