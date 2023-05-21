Expand / Collapse search
Ex-boxing champ Andy Ruiz Jr says Twitter was hacked by ex after tweets about weed, prostitutes surface

Ruiz said the tweets were posted by ex

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Andy Ruiz Jr., a heavyweight boxer who pulled off the upset of Anthony Joshua in 2019 to win the WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO titles, turned heads this week with concerning messages coming from his Twitter account.

A tweet from Ruiz’s account read, "I wanted to share with you what my life behind camp is really like!"

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz

Andy Ruiz Jr. reacts to the bell at the end of the 12th round on his way to a unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz during a WBC world heavyweight title eliminator fight on Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"I love to drink codeine and smoke weed all day long," the post read, according to The Sun. "I also love purchasing prostitutes. After this is going on Meetings to clean my blood to make sure to come out clean when VADA comes to my training camps."

The tweet along with four photos were deleted.

Ruiz went to his Instagram Live and said his Twitter account was hacked by an ex.

Andy Ruiz beats Luis Ortiz

Referee Thomas Taylor lifts the arm up of Andy Ruiz Jr. after his unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"My Twitter got hacked by this b---- that I know. And she just mad. She’s mad because I’m happy. She’s mad because I’m with my girl," he said. "But I didn’t post anything. That’s an evil person to be f---ing putting stuff out there. She’s trying to ruin my career.

"God has bigger plans for me than be fighting with that f---ing little girl. I just don’t like people trying to make me look bad or trying to tell people to hate me.… I thought she was going to find a new man.…"

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

According to The Sun, Ruiz had split from his wife Julie Lemus in April. He was then reportedly tied to social media influencer Mayeli Alonso.

Andy Ruiz in New York

Andy Ruiz Jr holds belts during the press conference at the Beacon Theater, New York. (Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

It’s unclear who posted the tweet from Ruiz’s Twitter account.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.