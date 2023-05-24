Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles denied bond in capital murder case

Darius Miles is accused of providing the gun used in the January shooting

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge for the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, was denied bond on Wednesday for the second time. 

​​Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet followed a similar decision made during a preliminary hearing in February that has kept the 21-year-old college basketball player behind bars since Jan. 15, according to The Tuscaloosa News.

Mar 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Brandon Murray (0) looks to pass the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

The judge said the bond issue could be revisited at a later date. 

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis are both facing capital murder charges for their alleged roles in the shooting death of Harris, which took place near the Tuscaloosa campus.

Miles was removed from the team following his arrest in mid-January.

Darius Miles drives

Nov 7, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) controls the ball against Longwood Lancers during first half at Coleman Coliseum. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)

According to court documents, investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which Davis is accused of firing off. Investigators also stated that Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting.

Darius Miles vs LSU

Darius Miles #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives with the ball against the LSU Tigers during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Defense lawyers suggested in an earlier court hearing that the two were reacting defensively following an altercation with a young man in Harris’ group.

According to WBRC, Davis is also being held without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

