ESPN's Rece Davis dishes on if sports media is protective over Shedeur, Deion Sanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders had an historic and unprecedented free fall in the NFL Draft last week, and the story has dominated sports media ever since.

ESPN’s "College GameDay" host Rece Davis weighed in on whether the media is protective or even afraid of Sanders, but also his legendary father, Colorado coach Deion, as well.

"I’m sure some are. I think that when you paint with a broad brush like that, that you don’t acknowledge the fact that there will be some people who are and some who aren’t," Davis said during a recent appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And I think the flip side of that is, I think that there are also probably people who are predisposed not to root for him and do like for every little thing that you might not like."

Davis said there are people in sports media who try and protect Deion and Shedeur, while others may be overly critical.

"But I don’t think that you can say that absolutely, that all sports media are trying to protect Deion and Shedeur, just as I think it would be unfair if you picked out a few guys who are saying (Shedeur)’s not good enough, Deion did X Y and Z for him and that’s the only reason he is in this spot, I think that’s unfair too," Davis said.

NFL MVP DELIVERS BLUNT MESSAGE TO SHEDEUR SANDERS AMID DRAFT DEBACLE

"I think probably it’s somewhere in the middle, there are people who are probably protective and there are people who are unfairly critical."

The Cleveland Browns picked Shedeur in the fifth round, after they selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third.

Sanders’ path to playing time is complicated, as the Browns currently have five quarterbacks on their roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deshaun Watson ruptured an Achilles tendon for a second time in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract before the NFL Draft.

The former Colorado star’s preseason minutes will be put under the microscope by fans and experts as they debate whether Sanders should start at quarterback this season, as the Browns have no clear starting quarterback.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.