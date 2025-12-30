ESPN's Joe Buck sounds off on NFL officiating over controversial no-call late in Rams' loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck sounded off on the referees for missing a critical penalty late in the Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons kicked the go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter, giving the Rams the ball back with less than 30 seconds remaining and no timeouts. On second down, Matthew Stafford took a deep shot to Tutu Atwell.

The pass fell incomplete around the 10-yard line, as the ball bounced off Atwell’s right arm. The "Monday Night Football" broadcast then showed a replay of the incomplete pass which showed Falcons cornerback Dee Alford grabbing Atwell’s left arm, hindering him from making the catch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They may have missed a pass interference," Buck said upon seeing the replay.

"I agree with you. He goes up kind of with one arm, he’s holding that arm down. I think that’s pass interference," rules analyst Russell Yurk responded.

"Watch the left arm of Atwell and the grab here, not allowing his arm to go up and make the catch. That’s a missed call," Buck reiterated.

BIJAN ROBINSON'S 93-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN STUNS RAMS AS FALCONS STAR LEADS WAY TO UPSET WIN

If defensive pass interference had been called, the Rams would have moved deep into Falcons territory with a chance to go for a touchdown to win the game or kick a field goal to tie.

Instead, there was no call, and play continued. On third down, Stafford hit star wide receiver Puka Nacua on the sideline for what looked to be a spectacular one-handed catch right at the edge of field goal range.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Nacua lost possession of the ball while falling down, leaving the Rams at fourth-and-10 with five seconds left. On fourth down, Stafford tried connecting with Nacua again, but the pass fell incomplete, and the Falcons pulled off the upset.

The Rams dropped to 11-5 with the loss but already had clinched a playoff spot. They cannot win the NFC West and will be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed depending on what happens in Week 18. The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.