Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN star takes aim at JJ Redick, claims first-year coach acted 'childishly' before Lakers' NBA playoff exit

Redick and the Lakers lost a first-round playoff series to the Timberwolves

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers faced scrutiny last June when the franchise decided to hire an inexperienced JJ Redick as the franchise's next head coach.

While Redick guided the Lakers to victory in a game against the Timberwolves in his coaching debut in October, Los Angeles came up short against Minnesota in the postseason. 

The Timberwolves held on for a 103-96 victory in Game 5 to eliminate the Lakers from playoff contention.

Several critics have questioned Redick's decision-making during the playoff series, especially his handling of the team's rotation. But ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested the first-year Lakers head coach had issues regulating his emotions before Game 5 tipped off.

JJ Redick on the sideline

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts to his team losing the lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis April 27, 2025. (Matt Blewett/Imagn Images)

"Reggie Miller said on the broadcast last night he had to try to calm him down in the pregame meeting because JJ was acting, frankly, childishly," Windhorst said Thursday during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up."

Redick walked out of a news conference ahead of Game 5 after a reporter questioned him about playing the Lakers' starters for the entire second half of Game 4.

"Are you saying that because I am inexperienced and that was an inexperienced decision that I made?" a visibly agitated Redick responded before storming out. "You think I don’t talk to my assistants about substitutions every single timeout? That’s a weird assumption."

Brian Windhorst

ESPN sideline reporter Brian Windhorst before Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics June 10, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Windhorst added that his comments were not meant to be a personal criticism of Redick.

"I don’t mean this in a personal way. JJ Redick coached very immaturely in this series," Windhorst added. "In retrospect, JJ will realize that he did not put the Lakers in the best position to win."

LeBron James dunks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round playoff series April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Lakers acquired superstar guard Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade in February. 

The five-time NBA All-Star led the Lakers with 28 points Wednesday but continued to be a defensive liability. The Lakers' front office will face several tough decisions this offseason as the franchise looks to avoid first-round playoff elimination for a third consecutive season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.