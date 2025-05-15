Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

ESPN star fires back at criticism over Cam Ward NFL Draft coverage

Ward was the 1st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and Miami Hurricanes football coach Mario Cristobal were in a war of words on Wednesday over coverage of quarterback Cam Ward.

The Tennessee Titans selected the one-time Heisman Trophy contender with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft last month. It was the easiest selection the Titans could have made, and it arguably went under-covered as Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide began as the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

Mario Cristobal walks off the field

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kiper faced criticism during the three days of the draft as he harped on the surprise of Sanders’ fall and even had an on-air tiff with Rece Davis once the Browns eventually selected the quarterback in the fifth round.

Cristobal said neither he nor offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson spoke to Kiper about Ward, even though he spoke to a "million people," according to The Action Network.

"Never heard from him," the coach said. "I don’t think I’ve ever talked to him."

Cristobal added that he was not "disappointed" and would only be if Ward was upset. He expressed confidence that Ward just wanted to hear his name called and get to work.

Mel Kiper Jr. talks

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. speaks during the third day of the NFL Draft on April 29, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kiper fired back at Cristobal.

"Mario Cristobal claims he spoke to a million people about Cam Ward, yet the one he didn’t speak to, being me, had Ward ranked higher (6th on my Big Board) than any of the other draft experts. Interesting isn’t it," he wrote on X. "And oh by the way, I didn’t speak to Deion about Shedeur either. I need another Orange Crush after this nonsense."

It was Kiper’s first post on the social media platform since April 23, and it appeared Sanders’ fall still stuck with him.

Cam Ward poses

Miami quarterback Cam Ward poses after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Ward will likely be the starting quarterback once the Titans’ season begins. Tennessee learned it will take on the Denver Broncos to begin the 2025 season on Sept. 7.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.