Errani, Vinci win US Open women's doubles title

Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci added to their career years with a U.S. Open doubles title.

The second-seeded Italians beat Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 6-4, 6-2 Sunday for their second Grand Slam championship — and second in three months after they broke through at the French Open.

The best friends faced each other in the singles quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows, with Errani winning to become the first Italian women to reach the semis at this tournament in the Open era.

Errani was also the runner-up in singles at Roland Garros. Vinci's quarterfinal run this week was her best individual performance at a major tournament.

Unlike their singles matchup, when Errani didn't even smile after winning, both yelled and danced after Sunday's victory.

Hlavackova and Hradecka, the third-seeded Czech team, won last year's French Open.