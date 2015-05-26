Expand / Collapse search
Errani beats Schmiedlova in Rio for 8th WTA singles title; Ferrer vs. Fognini in men's final

    Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia returns the ball to Sara Errani of Italy, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (The Associated Press)

    First place winner Sara Errani of Italy, left, and opponent Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia, pose with their trophies at the end of the Rio Open tennis tournament women's final match, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. Errani defeated Schmiedlova 7-6, 6-1. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (The Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Top-seeded Sara Errani of Italy defeated Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia 7-6 (2), 6-1 on Sunday to win the Rio Open.

It was Errani's eighth ATP singles title, and her first since winning two years ago in Acapulco, Mexico.

Sixth-seeded Schmiedlova was playing in her first final.

No. 4 Fabio Fognini of Italy faces No. 2 David Ferrer in the men's final. Fognini defeated defending champion Rafael Nadal in Saturday's semifinal 1-6, 6-2, 7-5. The loss ended Nadal's 52-match winning run in semifinals on clay. Nadal, who has won 14 Grand Slams, has yet to reach the final in three tournaments this season. He plays this week in Buenos Aires.

Fognini is playing for his fourth ATP singles title. Ferrer has won 22 ATP singles titles.