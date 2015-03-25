Emma Talley wins US Women's Amateur, beating Yueer Cindy Feng 2 and 1

Emma Talley won the U.S. Women's Amateur on Sunday, beating Yueer Cindy Feng 2 and 1 at the Country Club of Charleston.

Talley, the 19-year-old Princeton, Ky., player coming off her freshman season at Alabama, took a three-hole lead early in the afternoon round in the 36-hold final. Just as quickly, though, Feng won the next three holes to it. Talley moved in front for good when she rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 10, the 28th hole of the match.

She closed it out with when the 17-year-old Feng conceded par on the par-3 17th, then missed a 6-footer for a par that would've sent the match to the 36th hole.

Feng was vying to become the first Chinese-born player to win a USGA title.