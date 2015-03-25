Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Emma Talley wins US Women's Amateur, beating Yueer Cindy Feng 2 and 1

By | Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Emma Talley won the U.S. Women's Amateur on Sunday, beating Yueer Cindy Feng 2 and 1 at the Country Club of Charleston.

Talley, the 19-year-old Princeton, Ky., player coming off her freshman season at Alabama, took a three-hole lead early in the afternoon round in the 36-hold final. Just as quickly, though, Feng won the next three holes to it. Talley moved in front for good when she rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 10, the 28th hole of the match.

She closed it out with when the 17-year-old Feng conceded par on the par-3 17th, then missed a 6-footer for a par that would've sent the match to the 36th hole.

Feng was vying to become the first Chinese-born player to win a USGA title.