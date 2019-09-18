Eli Manning's former teammates come to his defense following benching for Daniel Jones

Two members of the Super Bowl-winning 2007 New York Giants took exception to the way the organization handled making rookie Daniel Jones the starting quarterback over Eli Manning.

Shaun O’Hara and Kevin Boss, who were both members of the Super Bowl team, took jabs at the Giants after coach Pat Shurmur announced that Jones would be starting over Manning in Week 3.

“So incredibly Disappointed & Frustrated with the @Giants Right now. Defense gives up 63 Points in 2 Games & WR Group is depleted but let’s Change our QB??” the former Giants center tweeted.

Boss, who started off the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII with a 45-yard pass from Manning, tweeted his support for his former teammate.

“I’ll take my QB six days a week and twice on Sundays!!” he wrote.

The Giants drafted Jones with the No. 6 pick in April. He will make his first start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York has started the season with back-to-back losses. The team dropped its first two games to the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills.

Manning has started 232 of the Giants’ last 233 regular-season games. He was benched during the team’s Dec. 3, 2017 game against the Oakland Raiders for Geno Smith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.