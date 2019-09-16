New York Giants' Saquon Barkley cheers up young fan who was snubbed when he asked for autograph

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley lifted the spirits of a young fan who was denied an autograph from Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

Barkley gave Kamil Bautista, 11, tickets to a game between the Giants and the New York Jets later in the season after the boy was denied an autograph. The snub happened after the Giants lost to the Cowboys during the first week of the season.

The running back invited the fan and will fly him and his family out for a meet-and-greet, TMZ Sports reported Saturday. The game takes place Nov. 10.

Kamil was waiting outside AT&T Stadium last week and asked Lawrence for an autograph when the Cowboys star was walking to his vehicle. The short interaction was caught on video and went viral on social media.

Lawrence can be heard telling the unidentified kid, “Get the right jersey, son!” Kamil was wearing a Barkley jersey in the clip.

Lawrence received significant backlash for his actions. The Cowboys player responded in his own words in a tweet.

“It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry”

Lawrence later apologized in an interview with the Dallas Morning-News.

“It hurt. That ain't me. If I need to be me 24/7 to have my persona on the field and off the field, trust me, I would love to take it all back,” Lawrence said. “I can’t have my persona on the field and off the field. ... Sometimes, I can’t click it off fast enough. I ain’t even get one hit on Saquon Barkley in the game, so seeing that jersey, I kinda wanted to give him a little tackle.”

Lawrence added he regretted the whole interaction.

“How the fans are attacking me, their situation,” he said “I mean, I could have worded it differently. I really didn’t see the kid to be honest with you, but once I did, I’m like, ‘Oh man, yeah, you’ve got to get yourself a new jersey.’ Not everybody understands my sense of humor or who I am as a man. It will be all right.”