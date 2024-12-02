Eli Manning fans flames of Tom Brady rivalry after legendary QB posts shirtless fishing pic

They may not be going head-to-head on the football field anymore, but the rivalry between Tom Brady and Eli Manning continues to rage on in a hilarious way after the latter poked fun at the former’s recent social media post.

Brady showed off what he did during Thanksgiving weekend as he posted an Instagram carousel, which included a shirtless picture of a fight he caught out at sea.

"A little warmer than it looked in Buffalo last night," Brady captioned the post, referencing the snowstorm that blew through the Buffalo Bills-San Francisco 49ers game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The shirtless picture of Brady, though, was the subject of Manning’s X post that had many cracking up as he placed his own fishing picture next to the New England Patriots legend’s.

"Cute Minnow, Tom!" Manning wrote, implying the fish he caught was bigger and better.

Brady, who lost twice in his two Super Bowl meetings with Manning’s New York Giants, wasn’t going to let him get away with that. So, he responded over the post.

HALL OF FAME VOTER SAYS ELI MANNING'S CANDIDACY FACES ‘SIGNIFICANT’ OBSTACLES IN FIRST YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY

"You use a helmet to catch that one too?" Brady said.

Of course, the reference is to the David Tyree catch in Super Bowl XLII, where Manning heaved a 32-yard desperation pass to Tyree, who needed his helmet to catch it through tight coverage.

The catch went down in history as one of the most important in NFL history as it extended the Super Bowl-winning drive, which was capped by a Manning touchdown to Plaxico Burress with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Giants, a wild card team out of the NFC that year, beat the undefeated Patriots.

Then these two teams matched up again in Super Bowl XLVI, where Brady’s Hail Mary at the end of the game didn’t have the same magic as the Tyree catch, hitting the turf for the Giants upset yet again.

Now, Brady’s career is legendary, and many consider him the greatest to ever play the game. But Manning is considered one of the best in crunch time at the quarterback position after his years with the Giants, and beating Brady in those two Super Bowls is a feat many can’t say they’ve done.

So, these two have been poking fun at each other since their playing days came to an end, but of course, it’s all in good fun. Brady even brought it up recently in his Fox broadcast for the Giants-Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day matchup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Brady is a shoo-in to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot down the road, Manning is currently in the process this year, with many debating if he should get a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.