Eddie Robinson, the oldest former MLB player, dead at 100

Former MLB player Eddie Robinson died on Monday night at his ranch in Bastrop, Texas.

Robinson, who was the oldest living former player, was 100 years old. He was the last surviving player from the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians. Robinson, a four-time All-Star played for seven of the eight American League teams that were active during his 13 seasons in the majors.

Robinson made his debut with Cleveland in 1942. He was 21.

He then served in the military during World War II before returning to the Indians from 1946-48. Robinson also played for the Washington Senators (1949-50), Chicago White Sox (1950-52), Philadelphia Athletics (1953), New York Yankees (1954-56), Detroit Tigers (1957), and Baltimore (1957).

After retiring, Robinson coached the Baltimore Orioles and then became a part of the player development and scouting department for the organization and several other MLB teams. He also served as the general manager of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76, and later took on that same role with the Texas Rangers.

Robinson was a scout and consultant for the Yankees and late owner George Steinbrenner in the early 1980s. In 2004, he was a scout for the Boston Red Sox.

As a player, Robinson hit a career .268 with 172 home runs and 723 RBIs in 1,315 games played. He had three consecutive 100-RBI seasons, with at least 22 homers in each of them, for the White Sox in 1951-52 and the A’s in 1953.

"The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive," the team said in a statement. "For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived."

Robinson is survived by his second wife, Bette, and his four sons, Robby, Marc, Paul and Drew.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.