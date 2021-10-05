Expand / Collapse search
Yankees broadcaster John Sterling fooled by Giancarlo Stanton's towering single

Giancarlo Stanton hit a shot toward the Green Monster, but it banged off the wall

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Legendary New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling appeared to be fooled during a Giancarlo Stanton at-bat Tuesday night in the American League wild-card game.

Stanton was facing Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi when he launched a ball to left field. By the way the camera angle showed the ball, it looked like Stanton had hit one over the Green Monster. Sterling called it as such, telling his fellow radio listeners Stanton had hit a solo home run.

John Sterling is a legendary Yankees broadcaster. ((AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File))

"It is gone, out of the ballpark," Sterling yelled as Boston left fielder Alex Verdugo fielded the ball off the wall, leaving Stanton on first base with a long single. "A Stantonian home run."

"Now, what did I do wrong?" Sterling wondered aloud as Stanton was taking off his gear on first base. "What did I see wrong? He’s at first base."

Sterling received some ribbing from baseball fans on Twitter.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, greets Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora before an American League Wild Card baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The 83-year-old Sterling has been a Yankees broadcaster since 1989 and has been paired with Suzyn Waldman since 2005. He’s been one of the longest active broadcasters in the industry and is known for his distinctive home run calls specifically designed for each Yankees player.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers to the New York Yankees in the first inning of the American League Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park, Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Yankees and Red Sox were vying for who gets to move into the division series to play the Tampa Bay Rays. 

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com