Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles star Jordan Mailata politely interrupts reporter mid-question to enforce 'ladies first' policy

Super Bowl champion's interruption prompted laughs as 7-2 Eagles prepare for Detroit matchup

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata interrupted a locker room interview Thursday to remind one reporter about his "ladies first" policy. 

The veteran Super Bowl champion was fielding questions from reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions when he stopped NBC Sports’ John Clark mid-question to give the floor to the female journalist in the locker room.

Jordan Mailata lines up

Jordan Mailata (68) of the Philadelphia Eagles lines up during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Did you just come in? Sorry, we’re gonna go ladies first," Mailata politely said in a video shared on X by WIP-FM Radio reporter Devan Kaney. "Sorry, John. We’re gonna go ladies first, but then we’ll go back to you, John. I’m sorry, I was just sticking with it. I was just sticking with the theme, I’m sorry."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The genuine interruption prompted laughs from around the room. Mailata joked that the female journalist gave him a look when Clark began speaking. 

"The girls looked at me as soon as you talked, and I thought, ‘Oh, s---. They’re all looking.’ I’m gonna stand my ground." 

Kaney was able to ask the next question, which focused on A.J. Brown’s most recent comments about his production in the Eagles offense. 

Jordan Mailata leaves NFL field

Jordan Mailata (68) of the Philadelphia Eagles exits the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

EAGLES STAR WR A.J. BROWN SEEKS BIGGER ROLE IN MATCHUP VS. HIGH-POWERED LIONS

"I’m just going to stay in my lane. [The offensive line] is going to stay in our lane and just block and pick up the protection," Mailata said when asked if he’s spoken with Brown about his recent remarks. 

"I don’t think A.J.’s wrong. I don’t think he’s wrong, and if that’s the way he feels, that’s the way he feels," he added, noting that the team has "moved on from that."  

Brown has made it clear through cryptic posts on social media and public comments that he’s not happy with his role. But the Eagles are 7-2 and in position to become the first NFC East team to win consecutive division titles in two decades.

AJ Brown after an Eagles game

A.J. Brown (11) of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not that I don’t care about winning, all I care about is stats, no," Brown told reporters Wednesday. "It’s been week after week sometimes we’re not contributing, we’re not doing our job on offense. You can’t just keep slapping a Band-Aid over that if you expect to win later in the year. You think you’re just going to go to it at the end of the year? It’s not going to ... happen. It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue