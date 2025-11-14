Eagles star Jordan Mailata politely interrupts reporter mid-question to enforce 'ladies first' policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata interrupted a locker room interview Thursday to remind one reporter about his "ladies first" policy.

The veteran Super Bowl champion was fielding questions from reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions when he stopped NBC Sports’ John Clark mid-question to give the floor to the female journalist in the locker room.

"Did you just come in? Sorry, we’re gonna go ladies first," Mailata politely said in a video shared on X by WIP-FM Radio reporter Devan Kaney. "Sorry, John. We’re gonna go ladies first, but then we’ll go back to you, John. I’m sorry, I was just sticking with it. I was just sticking with the theme, I’m sorry."

The genuine interruption prompted laughs from around the room. Mailata joked that the female journalist gave him a look when Clark began speaking.

"The girls looked at me as soon as you talked, and I thought, ‘Oh, s---. They’re all looking.’ I’m gonna stand my ground."

Kaney was able to ask the next question, which focused on A.J. Brown’s most recent comments about his production in the Eagles offense.

"I’m just going to stay in my lane. [The offensive line] is going to stay in our lane and just block and pick up the protection," Mailata said when asked if he’s spoken with Brown about his recent remarks.

"I don’t think A.J.’s wrong. I don’t think he’s wrong, and if that’s the way he feels, that’s the way he feels," he added, noting that the team has "moved on from that."

Brown has made it clear through cryptic posts on social media and public comments that he’s not happy with his role. But the Eagles are 7-2 and in position to become the first NFC East team to win consecutive division titles in two decades.

"It’s not that I don’t care about winning, all I care about is stats, no," Brown told reporters Wednesday. "It’s been week after week sometimes we’re not contributing, we’re not doing our job on offense. You can’t just keep slapping a Band-Aid over that if you expect to win later in the year. You think you’re just going to go to it at the end of the year? It’s not going to ... happen. It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.