Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVII
Published

Eagles' Shane Steichen likely to be named next Colts head coach after Super Bowl LVII: report

The Colts fired Frank Reich in November after an 3-5-1 start to the season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has reportedly emerged as the likely next head coach of the Colts.

Steichen and the Colts still reportedly need to finalize some details, but a contract cannot be agreed upon until after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Indianapolis has informed other finalists that they are no longer being considered for the job, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the New York Giants on Jan. 21, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the New York Giants on Jan. 21, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just a few years ago, Philly hired former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their head coach. 

Sirianni has credited Frank Reich as one of the coaches who have had the biggest impact on him during their time together in Indy.

EAGLES' OWNER JEFFREY LURIE CALLS DECISION TO PART WAYS WITH ANDY REID OVER A DECADE AGO 'EXTREMELY DIFFICULT'

Reich was the star assistant coach during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2017. He took the reins as the Colts' head coach in 2018. 

He was fired after a Week 9 loss to the Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Team owner Jim Irsay decided to replace Reich with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. Saturday was once considered a strong candidate for the full-time job.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen during the Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 27, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen during the Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 27, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Steichen and the Colts reach a deal, the Eagles would be expected to have his replacement already on their coaching staff, according to sources.

The Eagles would likely elevate quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to the offensive coordinator role should Steichen finalize the deal.

EAGLES SIGNED LONGTIME DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO 2-WEEK DEAL TO HELP SUPER BOWL PLAN: REPORT

Another Eagles assistant coach who could leave for a head coaching position is defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is reportedly interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Eagles' Shane Steichen watches warmups before a game on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Eagles' Shane Steichen watches warmups before a game on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have also completed interviews with Arizona.

Under the 37-year-old Steichen, the Eagles offense finished the season third in yards per game and scoring average. Six players on the offensive side of the ball were named to the Pro Bowl. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fourth-year quarterback Jalen Hurts improved greatly this season and finished second in the league MVP voting. He threw 22 touchdown passes and also scored 13 rushing touchdowns despite missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.