Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie calls decision to part ways with Andy Reid over a decade ago 'extremely difficult'

Lurie said the Chiefs hired a 'first-ballot Hall of Fame coach' in Reid

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie knew Andy Reid would one day be a Hall of Fame coach, which is why the decision to fire him in 2012 was an "extremely difficult" one. 

Lurie, who took over ownership of the franchise in 1994, recalled Reid’s 14-year reign in Philadelphia when he led the team to five NFC championships and one Super Bowl appearance before eventually being let go following a 4-12 season. 

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs paces the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs paces the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy," Lurie said, via The Washington Post. 

"Obviously, we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in. … I just think the best thing for Andy at the time — and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time — was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time.

Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, greets head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs before a game Sept. 19, 2013, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, greets head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs before a game Sept. 19, 2013, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)

"I always thought he’d be highly successful wherever he went. I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion."

Reid was the Green Bay Packers' quarterbacks coach when Lurie eyed him for the head coaching position in 1999.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after winning the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after winning the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"All the research we had done was [he was] instrumental in their highly successful offense, an amazing leader," Lurie said, via The Post. "And he had all the key ingredients we were looking for. So it was kind of a no-brainer until we met with him to be sure. And we met with him, and it was one of the best interviews ever. [He was] highly prepared. And the rest is history."

Lurie is obviously hoping for the Eagles to come out on top against Reid and the Chiefs Sunday, but the respect he has for Reid will remain strong. 

"We want to beat them, certainly, on Sunday," Lurie said. "But there’s an awful lot of camaraderie between the two organizations."


 

