Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles fan pelts Nick Sirianni with bouquet of flowers after loss to Chargers

The Eagles have dropped three of four games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was hit by a bouquet of flowers as he was leaving Lincoln Financial Field following the team’s close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Sirianni was walking to the locker room when the flowers were thrown from the stands. Sirianni turned around and addressed the fan who threw the flowers. Videos posted on social media showed Sirianni had to be held back.

The bouquet was an apparent reference to Sirianni's much-publicized recent use of a flower analogy to motivate his team.

The Chargers won the game 27-24 and dropped Philadelphia to 3-6, sending them spiraling in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, leaves the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, leaves the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It wasn’t for lack of trying.

Down seven in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jalen Hurts drove the Eagles to a touchdown, throwing a 28-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith to tie the game at 24 with 6:07 remaining. From there, the Chargers’ run game helped set Dustin Hopkins up for the game-winning field goal.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. 

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Smith had five catches for 116 yards and the score. It was the second time he had gone over 100 yards in a game this season.

Hurts finished 11-for-17 for 162 passing yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 10 carries. Jordan Howard led the team with 71 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia has lost three of its last four games.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.