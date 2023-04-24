Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts says massive extension won’t change focus: ‘Money is nice, championships are better’

Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension last week

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles made their commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts well known last week after signing him to a massive five-year, $255 million extension, but for Hurts, the focus is still on doing what he came close to accomplishing this past season: a championship. 

Hurts, 24, on Monday addressed reporters for the first time since signing the lucrative deal, which includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money. 

Jalen Hurts walks into a press conference following his contract extension

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks off the stage after a news conference at the team's training facility in Philadelphia, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything. His grace, His faithfulness, His favor in my life – He is deserving of every ounce of glory," Hurts said to begin his comments. 

JALEN HURTS UNDERWENT SURGERY TO REMOVE 'HARDWARE' FROM ANKLE PRIOR TO EAGLES' EXTENSION: REPORT

"I want to thank the Eagles organization, and really thank them for this opportunity – not only to lead this team but to lead this city. And Philadelphia is a very special place and a place that I want to be for a very long time." 

A 2020 second-round pick out of Oklahoma, Hurts took over the starting job in 2021 under head coach Nick Sirianni and led the Eagles to playoffs, where they eventually lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Jalen Hurts at The Linc

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after winning the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The following season, he led the Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season, throwing for 3,701 yards and rushing for 760 yards while combining for 35 touchdowns, all culminating in a trip to the Super Bowl. 

But despite falling short, the organization made a statement with Hurts' contract extension. 

The fourth-year quarterback did the same on Monday, telling reporters, "Money is nice, championships are better." 

Jalen Hurts speaks with thee media following his contract extension

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, with a $230 million deal, and Arizona’s Kyler Murray, with a $189.5 million extension, got more in a single contract than the $51 million per season Hurts is set to receive.

"It’s an exciting moment," Hurts added. "But I think I’ve set the precedent for what it is that I desire. I can’t help but keep the main thing the main thing in what I set out to do and what this organization sets out to do. Be the best version of myself and that hasn’t changed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.