Eagles' Jalen Hurts, dealing with concussion, takes step forward for potential playoffs return

The Philadelphia Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations, but they will very likely need their franchise quarterback to get them there.

However, Birds fans collectively held their breath a couple weeks ago when Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion.

The head injury caused Hurts to miss the final two games of the season. It should be noted that the Eagles rested plenty of starters in their season finale against the New York Giants, but even if they hadn't, Hurts would have been shelved, since he's still in concussion protocol.

But, Philly did receive good news on Wednesday, as he hit the practice field for the first time since the injury.

Hurts was spotted throwing and without a helmet on; thus, he didn't log a full participation, but it's at least a step forward ahead of the biggest game of the season.

The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, winning the East and going 14-3 on the season. But they certainly do not have an easy matchup.

They will host the Green Bay Packers, who are the seventh seed for the second year in a row; that didn't stop them from beating the Cowboys in Dallas last year, though, and this year's 11-6 squad has much more experience than last.

Philly did win both of their games without Hurts this year, although in the game in which he got hurt, they did fall to the Washington Commanders.

Further good news for the Birds is that their game isn't until Sunday, as two games will be on Saturday. So, Hurts will have one more day to be cleared.

Hurts threw for 2,903 yards, the lowest since he became a full-time starter in 2021. He did, however, run for 14 touchdowns thanks to the always unstoppable Brotherly Shove. His five interceptions were also the lowest of his career.

