Eagles coach says a 'line was crossed' in first public comments since his house was vandalized

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said a "line was crossed" in his first public comments since his New Jersey home was vandalized with eggs.

Patullo, 44, said the incident crossed a line beyond football into his personal life.

"Ultimately, you want to be able to separate your job from your family," Patullo said Wednesday.

"We talked about it before, I said it before, that line was crossed. It was an unfortunate incident and that’s part of it that it happened. Us as a family, we know we’ve got to stick together. To be honest, there’s a lot of great people in the community. I have great neighbors. So many people have reached out to my wife and I and our family, and so it’s not anything or one specific person. It happened and we’ve got to move on from it at this point."

Patullo’s house was egged following the Eagles’ 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. The Eagles are 8-4 and atop the NFC East, but the offense has taken a step back from last season and Patullo has become a source of consternation among Philadelphia fans.

In 2024, with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator, the Eagles were fifth in the league in points per game with 29.4. After they won the Super Bowl, Moore departed to take the New Orleans Saints head-coaching job, and the Eagles promoted Patullo to offensive coordinator.

The Eagles have dropped to 19th in the NFL in points per game in Patullo’s first season, averaging 22.5 points per game, a touchdown less than last year.

Patullo said that unhappiness over job performance should never spill into a coach or athlete’s personal life.

"As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism," Patullo said. "It’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line. That happened, and at this point, we’ve just got to move on."

Patullo and the Eagles will look to bounce back from their loss to the Bears when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

