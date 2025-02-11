Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson trolls Travis Kelce after Super Bowl LIX win

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolled Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a post on social media following the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson, who had an interception return for a touchdown nullified late in the game, posted a message seemingly directed toward the star tight end and his romantic life.

"Should’ve stayed w that thick s***" he wrote as the caption.

Gardner-Johnson seemed to reference Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole and made a comparison towards the tight end’s current flame, pop star Taylor Swift. Both women were on hand to watch the Eagles rout the Chiefs, 40-22.

Nicole was on the field blowing the green and white confetti around while celebrating the Eagles’ win. Kelce was seen after the game going up to Swift’s suite to meet with her before he left with the team. Kelce appeared downcast as he walked off the field following the loss.

The question will be whether Kelce returns to the Chiefs for the 2025 season or whether he walks into the sunset and retires.

For Gardner-Johnson, he will be with the team on Friday when they celebrate their title win in Philadelphia. He had three tackles in the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson played in 16 games for the Eagles in 2024. He tied his career high with six interceptions. He returned one during the regular season for a touchdown.