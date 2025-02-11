Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson trolls Travis Kelce after Super Bowl LIX win

Gardner-Johnson had a career year for the Eagles and capped it with a Super Bowl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl MVP at Disney World Video

Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates Super Bowl MVP at Disney World

Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts celebrated the team's win and his award at Disney World's Magic Kingdom. (Credit: Matt Whitten)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolled Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a post on social media following the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory on Sunday.

Gardner-Johnson, who had an interception return for a touchdown nullified late in the game, posted a message seemingly directed toward the star tight end and his romantic life.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CJ Gardner-Johnson celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #8, celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

"Should’ve stayed w that thick s***" he wrote as the caption.

Gardner-Johnson seemed to reference Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole and made a comparison towards the tight end’s current flame, pop star Taylor Swift. Both women were on hand to watch the Eagles rout the Chiefs, 40-22.

Nicole was on the field blowing the green and white confetti around while celebrating the Eagles’ win. Kelce was seen after the game going up to Swift’s suite to meet with her before he left with the team. Kelce appeared downcast as he walked off the field following the loss.

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES LEAVES OUT TEAMMATE WHILE SHAKING HANDS DURING SUPER BOWL LIX LOSS

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The question will be whether Kelce returns to the Chiefs for the 2025 season or whether he walks into the sunset and retires.

For Gardner-Johnson, he will be with the team on Friday when they celebrate their title win in Philadelphia. He had three tackles in the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CJ Gardner-Johnson on the field

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #8, practices before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Gardner-Johnson played in 16 games for the Eagles in 2024. He tied his career high with six interceptions. He returned one during the regular season for a touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.