Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson suffers gruesome injury in win over Packers: reports

Gardner-Johnson is the NFL interception leader with six this season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is believed to have suffered a lacerated kidney during Sunday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to multiple reports. 

Gardner-Johnson went down in the final minutes of the first quarter after colliding with Packers rookie wideout Christian Watson. He dropped to his knees in pain and was helped off the field before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 27, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is carted off the field after an injury during the Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 27, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Nick Sirianni did not offer an update on Gardner-Johnson’s condition on Monday, adding that they have not made a decision to place him on injured reserve just yet.

"Still working through that, still running tests and seeing what’s going on, so don’t have any new information for you yet, besides something in his rib area, in that midsection." 

C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Eagles is helped off the field after suffering an injury at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Eagles is helped off the field after suffering an injury at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sources told the NFL Network on Tuesday that Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney, but it was not expected to be a season-ending injury. 

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called Gardner-Johnson’s injury "tough." 

"It’s tough to see that because he was in pain. That’s a tough injury. All injuries are tough, but really felt bad for him because he was hurting pretty good," he said Tuesday.  

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after being injured on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia during the Green Bay Packers game.

Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson reacts after being injured on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia during the Green Bay Packers game. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"He’s played really good football for us, and it’s going to be like, we’ve had some guys that have gone in and out of the lineup and we all have to pick up the slack and be able to function without him."

Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted an image with the caption "Passionate about what I do, I’ll be back!"

He also posted on Twitter saying, "So I guess my gaming career can take off for the next couple weeks." 

Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL in interceptions this season with six.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

