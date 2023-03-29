Eagles to break out long-awaited alternate jersey in 2023 season

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said that the Kelly green jerseys that were made famous in the early 1990s were coming back, but it would take a year.

It seems he is making good on that promise.

The NFL revealed a doctored picture of quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith during a game with the Kelly green look as they shake hands.

"The @Eagles’ Kelly green alternate uniforms are officially coming back this season," the caption read on Twitter.

Eagles fans, or NFL fans in general for that matter, will look at these jerseys and immediately think about Randall Cunningham throwing to Fred Barnett, Keith Byars and Calvin Williams. Or maybe Reggie White wreaking havoc on the defensive line.

Since then, every NFL team has either kept tradition, or completely switched up their color schemes to appeal to the next generation. However, teams like the Eagles’ NFC East rival New York Giants, have brought back their old threads to pay homage to the best – and maybe get some luck from winning days if they are lucky.

The Eagles do not need such luck, though they wish they were on the winning end of Super Bowl LVII in February. Philadelphia is an NFC powerhouse, and they will be looking to repeat as the conference’s champions come next season.

During that journey, Lurie will make sure to pick the appropriate game to break out the Kelly green once more. Which game that will be is still up for debate.

Once the NFL schedules release after the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps Lurie will see the game he believes worthy enough for the ode to the 90s.

And who knows? Maybe the Eagles’ performance in those alternates will keep them coming for years on end.