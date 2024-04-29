Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Brandon Graham takes shot at Cowboys during NFL Draft

Graham has spent his entire career with the Eagles

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham took a shot at Dallas Cowboys fans on Friday night at the NFL Draft when he introduced his team’s second-round pick.

Graham came onto the draft stage in his native Detroit. He offered rousing cheers for his alma mater, Michigan, and the Eagles. Then, he set his sights on the Cowboys.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Graham in December 2023

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham during the Arizona Cardinals game on Dec. 31, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Y’all already know. All day, Dallas sucks! All day. Let’s go!" Graham said.

The Super Bowl champion then got serious before he announced the Eagles were taking defensive back Cooper DeJean out of Iowa.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

"The Eagles have definitely changed my life and to be a part of this organization, going on my 15th year, I’m definitely excited to be able to announce this pick," Graham said.

NFL DRAFT BETTING RECAP: 'WE GOT KILLED ON PENIX GOING IN THE TOP 10'

Brandon Graham vs Bills

Brandon Graham of the Eagles reacts during the Buffalo Bills game at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Philadelphia chose Graham with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He’s been a mainstay on the Eagles’ roster since then.

The veteran player has earned one Pro Bowl appearance over the last 14 seasons. He has 467 tackles and 73 sacks in that span. He may have only started three games since the start of the 2021 season, but his veteran presence is what keeps him on the Eagles roster.

Philadelphia added Bryce Huff and Devin White to its linebacking corps in the offseason. The team also has Nakobe Dean and Josh Sweat.

Brandon Graham in the playoffs

Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles on the sideline during the wild-card playoff game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles were 11-6 last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.