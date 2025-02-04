Eagles' Brandon Graham expects to play in Super Bowl LIX after what he thought was career-ending injury

A little over two months ago, 36-year-old Brandon Graham was contemplating whether he had played his last NFL snap after tearing his triceps.

Shortly after the injury, the Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher emotionally admitted that it was "pointing toward" his career not ending on his own terms.

Graham even admitted that he was "content" if he were to never play another down – but he seems to have reversed course.

During Super Bowl LIX opening night in New Orleans, Graham said he is "feeling good" and is "excited to be able to play in this game."

Graham has several hurdles to leap in order to play – a successful week of practice is rather important, but Graham said he is "just enjoying the moment."

"When I got hurt, I saw it as a possibility," he said, regarding playing in the Super Bowl. "I talked to people and they said it was a possibility. I rehabbed as hard as I could... So when the time came they would give me the chance."

Graham was on the losing side of the Super Bowl two years ago against Kansas City when he made little impact during his 18 defensive snaps on a slick field that made rushing the passer difficult for everyone.

He did, however, cause the strip-sack against Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that catapulted the Birds to that title.

Graham's return would provide an emotional boost, but he hopes to deliver more than that. He had 3.5 sacks in his 11 games before getting hurt.

"If they didn’t feel like I could bring something, they wouldn’t waste their time activating me," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

