Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles star gets teary after possible career-ending injury: 'Been a while since I've cried'

Brandon Graham, 36, tore his triceps Sunday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles' superb season hit a bump Sunday night when Brandon Graham tore a triceps, an injury that ended his season.

The 36-year-old edge rusher acknowledged his career may be coming to an end with the injury, saying after the Eagles' win Sunday night that even though he doesn't want to go out this way, "it's pointing towards that."

Graham kept his composure when speaking to reporters Sunday night in Los Angeles, but he unleashed his emotions during a radio interview Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Graham

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham runs off the field after a win against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

Graham said he was "trying to keep it in" to speak, and the hosts of WIP radio in Philly reiterated to Graham he was letting "nobody" down because of the injury.

"I’m just more hurt on how we’ve been coming every week and trying to defy the odds and being with it and being with them. I'm still with them, I know that. I just needed this right here," Graham said on the show. "I needed to get this out. It’s been awhile since I’ve cried, man.

Brandon Graham on field

Defensive end Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Nov. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

RAMS RECEIVER DEMARCUS ROBINSON ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF DUI HOURS AFTER LOSS TO EAGLES

"I'm hurting a little bit, because, man, for the 15 years I've been here, and people doubting me, this was a big one for me, and I think I accomplished a lot this year. I know it's God's plan. I'm trusting it. That's where I'm at. I needed this, man. I needed this in a big way."

After the game, Graham said he was "content" if he were to have played his last snap, but he still wants to play.

Graham won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Birds, with whom he's spent his entire career since being the 13th overall pick in 2010 out of Michigan.

Brandon Graham running on field

Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out of the tunnel before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020, but his best season came in 2022, when he recorded 11 sacks after playing in just two games the previous year. He finished fourth in the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year vote.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.