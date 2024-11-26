Eagles star gets teary after possible career-ending injury: 'Been a while since I've cried'

The Philadelphia Eagles' superb season hit a bump Sunday night when Brandon Graham tore a triceps, an injury that ended his season.

The 36-year-old edge rusher acknowledged his career may be coming to an end with the injury, saying after the Eagles' win Sunday night that even though he doesn't want to go out this way, "it's pointing towards that."

Graham kept his composure when speaking to reporters Sunday night in Los Angeles, but he unleashed his emotions during a radio interview Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Graham said he was "trying to keep it in" to speak, and the hosts of WIP radio in Philly reiterated to Graham he was letting "nobody" down because of the injury.

"I’m just more hurt on how we’ve been coming every week and trying to defy the odds and being with it and being with them. I'm still with them, I know that. I just needed this right here," Graham said on the show. "I needed to get this out. It’s been awhile since I’ve cried, man.

RAMS RECEIVER DEMARCUS ROBINSON ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF DUI HOURS AFTER LOSS TO EAGLES

"I'm hurting a little bit, because, man, for the 15 years I've been here, and people doubting me, this was a big one for me, and I think I accomplished a lot this year. I know it's God's plan. I'm trusting it. That's where I'm at. I needed this, man. I needed this in a big way."

After the game, Graham said he was "content" if he were to have played his last snap, but he still wants to play.

Graham won the 2018 Super Bowl with the Birds, with whom he's spent his entire career since being the 13th overall pick in 2010 out of Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020, but his best season came in 2022, when he recorded 11 sacks after playing in just two games the previous year. He finished fourth in the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year vote.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.